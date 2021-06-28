Hong Kong to ban all passenger flights from UK

The UK has been described as ‘extremely high risk’ amid the spread of variants of coronavirus.

Hong Kong (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Hong Kong’s government says it will ban all passenger flights from the UK starting on Thursday as it seeks to curb the spread of new variants of coronavirus.

It said in a statement on Monday that the UK has been classified as “extremely high risk”.

Under the classification, people who have stayed in the UK for more than two hours will be restricted from boarding passenger flights to Hong Kong.

The statement says the flight ban was issued because of the “recent rebound of the epidemic situation in the UK and the widespread delta variant virus strain there”.

