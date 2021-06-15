Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene apologises for Holocaust comments

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a news conference

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has apologised for recent comments in which she compared the required wearing of safety masks in the US House of Representatives to the horrors of the Holocaust.

“I’m truly sorry for offending people with remarks about the Holocaust,” the Georgia Republican told reporters outside the Capitol, saying she had visited Washington’s US Holocaust Memorial Museum earlier in the day.

“There’s no comparison and there never ever will be,” she added.

Ms Greene’s comments were a rare expression of regret by the conservative agitator, a freshman whose career has included the embrace of violent and offensive conspiracy theories and angry confrontations with progressive

colleagues.

Happy Birthday to our favorite President, Donald Trump!! ?? pic.twitter.com/azGAuMXXVX — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) June 14, 2021

Her apology came more than three weeks after and appearance on a conservative podcast where she compared Covid-19 safety requirements adopted by Democrats controlling the House to “a time and history where people were told to wear a gold star”.

Ms Greene said they were “put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. This is exactly the type of abuse that (House speaker) Nancy Pelosi is talking about”.

The comments were condemned by Republican leaders, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who called the comparison “appalling”.

GOP leaders have often been reluctant to castigate Ms Greene, a close ally of former president Donald Trump.