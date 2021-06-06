Tourists fined for taking sand and shells from Sardinia’s beaches

People enjoy one of the beaches of Sardinia

Dozens of tourists will have to pay dearly for their souvenirs from Sardinia’s pristine beaches.

Customs police on the Mediterranean island have issued fines of up to 3,000 euros (£2,575) to 41 people who in recent days tried to leave Sardinia with sand, seashells and beach rocks, according to Italian media.

The LaPresse news agency said in some cases tourists had put the beach booty up for sale on the internet, feeding a flourishing, illicit market for such souvenirs, including from resort areas along the Italian island’s Emerald Coast.

Bags of sand, shells and stones were seized at Sardinia’s airports and ports in keeping with a 2017 regional law that established fines ranging from 500 euros (£430) to 3,000 euros.

The seized sand was brought back by authorities to the beaches when possible.