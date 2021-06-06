Plane carrying Kamala Harris lands safely after ‘technical issue’

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The US vice president gave a thumbs-up but said passengers had said a ‘little prayer’ during the drama.

Vice President Kamala Harris deplanes Air Force Two after a technical issue forced the aircraft to return and land at Andrews Air Force Base (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
Vice President Kamala Harris deplanes Air Force Two after a technical issue forced the aircraft to return and land at Andrews Air Force Base (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

A technical issue that involved “no major safety concerns” forced Vice President Kamala Harris’ plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left on Sunday on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico.

The plane landed safely and she gave a thumbs-up when she got off.

“I’m good, I’m good.

“We all said a little prayer, but we’re good,” she said.

Vice President Kamala Harris (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
Vice President Kamala Harris (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The vice president departed in another plane about an hour and a half later.

After the earlier drama, spokesperson Symone Sanders told reporters travelling with Ms Harris: “It is a technical issue.

“There are no major safety concerns,” Ms Sanders said.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News