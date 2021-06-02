AstraZeneca starts delivering Thailand-made jabs amid production schedule fears

A worker loads AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines produced by Siam Bioscience factory in Nonthaburi province, Thailand

AstraZeneca’s partner in Thailand has started its first deliveries of Covid-19 vaccines after concerns it was behind on its production schedules for the country and parts of south-east Asia.

Siam Bioscience said the first locally produced AstraZeneca doses were delivered to Thailand’s Ministry of Health ahead of the June 7 start of the country’s official mass vaccination programme. It did not say how many were delivered.

AstraZeneca signed with Siam Bioscience last year to be its vaccine production and distribution centre in south-east Asia. It said that the vaccines would be ready for export to other south-east Asian countries in July.

(PA Graphics)

As part of the plan, AstraZeneca has to deliver 6 million doses to Thailand in June, and 10 million doses monthly from July to November, with a final 5 million doses in December.

China’s Sinovac has also been supplying Thailand with vaccines, with nearly 6 million in the pipeline. A total of five vaccines have been approved by the Thai government, but so far only two are available for use.

So far, less than 4% of the country’s roughly 69 million people have received at least one vaccine dose. The government wants to fully inoculate about 70% of the population by the end of the year.

Thailand reported 3,440 new cases on Wednesday, bringing a total number of confirmed cases to 165,462 since the pandemic started. More than 130,000 of those cases have been discovered since the beginning of April. The death toll stood at 1,107, with 1,013 of those since the start of April.