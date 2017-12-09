Menu

Advertising

Obama: Protect democracy or risk taking path of Nazi Germany

World News | Published:

Mr Obama also defended the media. He said the press “often drove me nuts” but that he understood that a free press was vital to democracy.

(Charles Rex Arbogast/AP/PA)

Americans must be vigilant in their defence of democracy or risk following the path of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, former US president Barack Obama has said.

At a speech this week, the former president told the Economic Club of Chicago that “things can fall apart fairly quickly” if Americans don’t “tend to this garden of democracy”.

During the speech, Mr Obama pointed to Hitler’s rise to power in Germany as he implored the audience to “pay attention… and vote”.

Mr Obama also defended the media. He said the press “often drove me nuts” but that he understood that a free press was vital to democracy.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News