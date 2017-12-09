Israeli strikes kill two after Gaza rocket attack amid US Jerusalem move fallout

Two Hamas members have been killed in Israeli air strikes following a rocket attack on Israel, Gaza officials said.

The Israeli military said it targeted four Hamas facilities early Saturday in response to rockets fired the previous day, including one that landed in the town of Sderot without causing casualties or major damage.

The military said it struck military warehouses and weapons manufacturing sites. Hamas said it recovered the bodies of two of its men.

Masked Hamas gunmen in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip. (Khalil Hamra/AP)

Israel considers Hamas responsible for all rocket fire emanating from Gaza, which is home to other armed groups.

The incident was the latest fallout from US President Donald Trump’s announcement recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Palestinians clashed with Israeli troops in dozens of West Bank hotspots on Friday and along the Gaza border, where two were killed.