France bids farewell to rock star Hallyday
France is bidding farewell to its biggest rock star, honouring Johnny Hallyday with a funeral procession down the Champs-Elysees, a presidential speech and a parade of motorcyclists.
Few figures in French history have earned such an elaborate send-off, which will take place under intense security.
It was ordered by President Emmanuel Macron, a Hallyday fan himself.
Hallyday’s death on Wednesday at the age of 74, after fighting lung cancer, unleashed emotion across the country, where the man sometimes dubbed the French Elvis had been a favourite for more than half a century.
Paris police expect hundreds of thousands of fans as the procession moves from his home in a Paris suburb to Napoleon’s Arc de Triomphe monument and down the Champs-Elysees.
Mr Macron is expected to speak at the funeral ceremony at Madeleine Church.
