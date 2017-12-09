France bids farewell to rock star Hallyday

France is bidding farewell to its biggest rock star, honouring Johnny Hallyday with a funeral procession down the Champs-Elysees, a presidential speech and a parade of motorcyclists.

Few figures in French history have earned such an elaborate send-off, which will take place under intense security.

It was ordered by President Emmanuel Macron, a Hallyday fan himself.

Flowers outside Johnny Hallyday’s house in Marnes-la-Coquette. (Christophe Ena/AP)

Hallyday’s death on Wednesday at the age of 74, after fighting lung cancer, unleashed emotion across the country, where the man sometimes dubbed the French Elvis had been a favourite for more than half a century.

Paris police expect hundreds of thousands of fans as the procession moves from his home in a Paris suburb to Napoleon’s Arc de Triomphe monument and down the Champs-Elysees.

Mr Macron is expected to speak at the funeral ceremony at Madeleine Church.