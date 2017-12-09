Menu

Archaeologists discover two ancient tombs in Egypt

Wall inscriptions suggest the tombs date to the 18th dynasty, pharaohs who ruled some 3,500 years ago.

A funeral mural inside a newly discovered tomb on Luxor's West Bank. (Hamada Elrasam/AP)

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered two ancient tombs in the southern city of Luxor.

The country’s Antiquities Ministry said that one tomb has five entrances leading to a rectangular hall, and contains painted wooden funerary masks, clay vessels and a mummy wrapped in linen.

The other has a six-metre burial shaft leading to four side chambers, and contained fragments of wooden coffins and other artefacts.

Egyptian excavation workers restore pottery near a new found tomb in Draa Abul Naga necropolis. (Hamada Elrasam/AP)
Those buried in the tombs have yet to be identified.

