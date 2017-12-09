Archaeologists discover two ancient tombs in Egypt

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered two ancient tombs in the southern city of Luxor.

The country’s Antiquities Ministry said that one tomb has five entrances leading to a rectangular hall, and contains painted wooden funerary masks, clay vessels and a mummy wrapped in linen.

The other has a six-metre burial shaft leading to four side chambers, and contained fragments of wooden coffins and other artefacts.

Egyptian excavation workers restore pottery near a new found tomb in Draa Abul Naga necropolis. (Hamada Elrasam/AP)

Wall inscriptions suggest the tombs date to the 18th dynasty, pharaohs who ruled some 3,500 years ago.

Those buried in the tombs have yet to be identified.