Palestinians to rally after prayers over US Jerusalem move

Palestinians are expected to protest en masse across the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip following the Trump administration’s recognition this week of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Israeli police have deployed reinforcements in and around Jerusalem’s Old City ahead of Friday prayers, though Israel has not imposed age restrictions on Muslim worshippers to access Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque, the city’s most sacred Islamic site, a measure common during flare-ups of tensions.

Protests outside the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Sadiq Asyraf/AP)

Demonstrations in solidarity are also expected across the Middle East and many Muslim nations.

In Malaysia, more than 1,000 Muslims have protested outside the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

US President Donald Trump’s declaration on Jerusalem departed from decades of US policy and upended long-standing international assurances that the fate of the city would be determined in negotiations.