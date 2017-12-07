UN envoy meets North Korean regime official in rare visit to Pyongyang

A senior United Nations official on a rare high-level visit to North Korea has held talks with the North’s foreign minister.

Jeffrey Feltman, the UN undersecretary-general for political affairs, met with Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on Thursday – the second full day of the highest-level UN visit to the North since 2010.

He arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday for a stay expected to last four or five days and it is not immediately known what the two discussed in their meeting.

This is what we mean by "diplomacy for peace": DPA's Jeffrey Feltman has begun a 4-day visit to the #DPRK. Last week he underlined the need for a political solution to the situation in the Korean Peninsula, calling it the most dangerous in the world today. https://t.co/wIacQNHBGa pic.twitter.com/dEuX6x4C3X — UN Political Affairs (@UN_DPA) December 5, 2017

According to North Korea’s state-run media, Mr Feltman discussed UN assistance and operations in North Korea along with “other matters of mutual concern” during a meeting with the vice foreign minister on Wednesday.

Six UN agencies, with about 50 international staff, are represented in the North.

The visit by Mr Feltman, an American citizen and former State Department official, comes amid high tensions on the peninsula fanned by tough talk and posturing by Pyongyang and Washington.

The North recently launched its most advanced missile to date and the US and South Korea are now holding joint exercises with some of the world’s most powerful fighter aircraft.

The UN’s Jeffrey Feltman meets Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho in Pyongyang (Jon Chol Jin/AP)

North Korea’s official news agency on Wednesday quoted an unnamed Foreign Ministry spokesman strongly criticising senior US administration officials’ “bellicose remarks” and the ongoing military exercises.

“The remaining question now is: when will the war break out,” it said.

Though the North’s state media are prone to publishing alarmist rhetoric, North Korean authorities have regularly criticised the UN for its sanctions resolutions, insisting Pyongyang has the sovereign right to test missiles, nuclear devices and launch satellites.

In a speech to the UN General Assembly in September, Mr Ri defended his country’s missile and nuclear programs as a “righteous self-defensive measure” in the face of US hostility and nuclear threats.