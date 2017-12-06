U2 put on a show on Berlin’s U2 line as Bono and The Edge take subway ride

U2’s Bono and The Edge have taken a trip on the Berlin subway line that shares the band’s name and played a short concert on an underground platform.

The musicians took a special train from the Olympic Stadium, near the western end of the U2 line, to the Deutsche Oper stop.

Paradiesische Stimmung: U2 in der U2… pic.twitter.com/MEJgPZAfhH — radioeins (@radioeins) December 6, 2017

Local radio station Radioeins, which gave out tickets for the ride, said about 120 people joined them on the train.

Bono and The Edge played a few songs on the platform at Deutsche Oper to wrap up their appearance, which follows the release of U2’s new album Songs Of Experience.