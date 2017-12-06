Trump ‘to recognise Jerusalem as Israel capital’ despite international outcry

President Donald Trump will recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Wednesday, according to US officials.

The move, that comes comes despite intense Arab, Muslim and European opposition, would upend decades of US policy and risk potentially violent protests.

Mr Trump will instruct the State Department to begin the multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city, US officials said on Tuesday.

Trump to announce tomorrow that US now recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and will start multi-year process of relocating embassy from Tel Aviv.



Senior administration officials said this does not preclude two-state solution or a Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) December 6, 2017

It remains unclear, however, when he might take that physical step, which is required by US law but has been waived on national security grounds for more than two decades.

Officials said recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital will be an acknowledgement of “historical and current reality” – rather than a political statement – and said the city’s physical and political borders will not be compromised.

The declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is a rhetorical volley that could have its own dangerous consequences.

President Trump frequently spoke during the campaign of moving the embassy to Jerusalem (Oded Balilty/AP)

The US has never endorsed the Jewish state’s claim of sovereignty over any part of Jerusalem and has insisted its status be resolved through Israeli-Palestinian negotiation.

The mere consideration of Mr Trump changing the status quo sparked a renewed US security warning on Tuesday.

America’s consulate in Jerusalem ordered US personnel and their families to avoid visiting Jerusalem’s Old City or the West Bank, and urged American citizens in general to avoid places with increased police or military presence.