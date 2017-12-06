Russia’s Vladimir Putin to seek re-election

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he will seek re-election in next March’s election.

Mr Putin’s statement came at a meeting with workers at a factory in Nizny Novgorod.

Several hours earlier, he was asked about his intentions in Moscow and signalled that he would run but stopped short of declaring his bid.

With his approval ratings topping 80%, Mr Putin is certain to win a quick victory in the March 18 vote.

Addressing the factory workers, Mr Putin said he could not find a better place and a better moment to announce his candidacy.

Mr Putin has effectively been in power in Russia since 2000.