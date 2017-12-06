Pope urges respect for Jerusalem ‘status quo’

Pope Francis has called for the status quo of Jerusalem to be respected and for “wisdom and prudence” to prevail to avoid further conflict.

He made the appeal during his weekly Wednesday audience, ahead of the expected US announcement by President Donald Trump recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Pope Francis said he was “profoundly concerned” about recent developments, and declared Jerusalem a unique and sacred place for Christians, Jews and Muslims that has a “special vocation for peace”.

He appealed “that everyone respects the status quo of the city”, according to UN resolutions.

He said: “I pray to the Lord that its identity is preserved and strengthened for the benefit of the Holy Land, the Middle East and the whole world – and that wisdom and prudence prevail to prevent new elements of tension from being added to a global context already convulsed by so many cruel conflicts.”