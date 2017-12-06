French rock icon Johnny Hallyday dies aged 74

Johnny Hallyday, the French music icon who packed stadiums and was the country’s top rock star for decades, has died aged 74.

The office of French president Emmanuel Macron announced the death in a statement early on Wednesday, saying “he brought a part of America into our national pantheon”.

Mr Hallyday had long suffered from lung cancer and has recently suffered repeated health scares.

I'm very sad to hear the news that Johnny Hallyday passed away. He was a giant in show business…a true icon! My thoughts go out to his family, his loved ones, and to the millions of fans who adored him for many decades.He will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.- Céline xx… — Celine Dion (@celinedion) December 6, 2017

His glitzy stage aura was clearly fashioned around stars like Elvis Presley and his musical inspiration came from the likes of Chuck Berry and Buddy Holly.

Yet his stardom largely ended at the French-speaking world.

Mr Macron said “we all have something of Johnny Hallyday in us”.

Hallyday was clearly influenced by Elvis (Cardenas/AP)

The antithesis of a French hero right down to his Elvis-style glitter, his gravelly voice and his name with an un-French ring, Mr Hallyday was nevertheless an institution in France.

He was the top rock ‘n’ roll star through more than five decades and eight presidents.

Farewell Dear @JohnnySjh. Your friendship, sweetness and support are imprinted in my heart. It is an honor to have known you and to have spent time with you and your beautiful family. Your soul is pure Rock and Roll. Repose en paix. 📷: @candyTman pic.twitter.com/1ZAFUewHlo — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) December 6, 2017

He was born in Paris on June 15, 1943, during the dark days of the Second World War with a less glamorous name, Jean-Philippe Smet.

His parents had separated by the end of the year. The young Smet followed his father’s sisters to London, where he met American singer Lee Ketchman.

Johnny Hallyday’s career spanned five decades (Michel Spingler/AP)

Mr Hallyday gave his first professional concert in 1960, under the name Johnny, and put out his first album a year later.

By 1962, he had met the woman who would be his wife for years, and remained his friend to the end, singing star Sylvie Vartan.

That year, he also made an album in Nashville, Tennessee, and rubbed shoulders with American singing greats.

The singer rubbed shoulders with greats including Ray Charles (Jean-Jacques Levy/AP)

With his square-jawed good looks and piercing blue eyes, Mr Hallyday was often sought-out for the cinema, playing in French director Jean-Luc Godard’s Detective and with other illustrious directors including Costa-Gavras.

“I’m not a star. I’m just a simple man,” he said in a 2006 interview on France 3.