Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has been on a four-day visit to India aimed at strengthening links between the capital and the country.

Here at the incredible Akshardham temple, sister to Neasden temple – one of London’s hidden jewels. Thank you to London’s Hindu community and @BAPS for the huge contribution you make to our city. pic.twitter.com/cWuYV81Fl5 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) December 5, 2017

His trip took in New Dehli, Mumbai and Amristar and saw him meet Indian cricketing hero Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, film producer Michael Ward, and Queens Park Rangers’ owner Tony Fernandes.

Sadiq Khan meets cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at a business and film industry dinner in Mumbai (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Mayor poses for a photograph with young footballers and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor (left) at the South Mumbai Junior Soccer Challenge (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Khan chats with film producer Michael Ward in Mumbai who is involved in a remake of the novel The Far Pavilions which will be filmed in London and India (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sadiq Khan greets sadhus – holy men – during a visit to Akshardham Temple in Delhi. It was built by the same sect of Hinduism who built the temple in Neasden, north west London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

.@MayorofLondon in his keynote speech in Mumbai emphasised on the need for a new special relationship with India & called for greater London-India partnership. #LondonisOpen #GREATforCollaboration pic.twitter.com/QxA9TkVvHn — UK in India???????????????? (@UKinIndia) December 4, 2017

The Mayor talking with Queens Park Rangers owner Tony Fernandes at the South Mumbai Junior Soccer Challenge in Mumbai (Stefan Rousseau/PA)