Homeless man who spent last cash to help stuck driver buys house with donations

A homeless man who used his last 20 dollars to fill up the car of a stranded motorist in Philadelphia has bought a home with some of the nearly 400,000 dollars (£297,000) raised for him by the woman he helped.

Johnny Bobbitt Jr said on his GoFundMe page that he bought a home over the weekend.

The story is in the link guys. Thanks so much for even taking a quick look! Let's do something special https://t.co/MFugVz1mj2 #philly #love — Kate McClure (@getjohnnyahome) November 11, 2017

Kate McClure, of Florence Township, New Jersey, ran out of petrol on an Interstate 95 exit ramp late one night.

Mr Bobbitt walked a few streets to buy her fuel.

She did not have money to repay the Marine veteran, so she created the online fundraiser page as a thank you.

The fundraiser has raised more than 397,000 dollars.

Johnny bought his new house yesterday!! 😃😳🏡 a puppy is next! — Kate McClure (@getjohnnyahome) December 3, 2017

Mr Bobbitt said he is donating some of his money to a school student who is helping another homeless veteran.