EU puts 17 nations on tax avoidance blacklist

The European Union has put 17 countries on a blacklist of those it deems guilty of unfairly offering tax avoidance schemes.

EU vice president Valdis Dombrovskis said after Tuesday’s meeting of the bloc’s finance ministers that beyond the 17, some 40 more were put on a “grey list” to be kept a close eye on.

Having the list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions is achievement in itself. But it is also important to keep this list evolving and monitor countries that have committed to raising their standards of tax good governance #FairTaxation — Valdis Dombrovskis (@VDombrovskis) December 5, 2017

List of #tax havens: we would have liked stronger countermeasures for non-cooperative jurisdictions, hope work will continue to make these measures stronger in 2018. #FairTaxation — Valdis Dombrovskis (@VDombrovskis) December 5, 2017

The EU said those blacklisted had refused to co-operate and change their ways after almost one year of dialogue.

The full list was not immediately published.

The issue resurfaced earlier this year when reports dubbed the Paradise Papers showed how the rich and famous stash their wealth in shell companies in small nations to avoid paying taxes at home.

Higher-tax countries such as France have pushed for the blacklist and a Europe-wide crackdown on tax havens.

Lower-tax countries including Ireland and the Netherlands argue that will hurt Europe’s competitiveness.