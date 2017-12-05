Dozens injured in German train collision

Dozens of people were injured when a commuter train hit a freight train in a town near Dusseldorf, German authorities said.

The Meerbusch fire department said 155 people were on board the regional commuter train when it ran into the freight train on the same track near the town’s station.

(Arnulf Stoffel/dpa via AP)

Authorities say three people suffered serious injuries, three had slightly less serious injuries and another 41 were mildly injured. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Photos released by the Meerbusch fire department showed the passenger train partially derailed but still upright.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.