California wildfire forces thousands to flee homes

Ferocious winds in southern California have whipped up an explosive wildfire that prompted evacuation orders for nearly 8,000 homes, authorities said.

The blaze broke out on Monday and grew wildly to more than 40 square miles in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that has not burned in decades, Ventura County fire sergeant Eric Buschow said.

The winds were pushing it towards Santa Paula, a city of some 30,000 people about 60 miles north-west of Los Angeles. Many of the evacuated homes were in that city.

Chief Lorenzen and Sheriff Dean updating the Media on the most up-to-date information on the #ThomasFire moving into the Ventura area. pic.twitter.com/zfBpVD8OzH — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) December 5, 2017

However, evacuation orders were expanded to houses in Ventura, which is 12 miles south west and has 106,000 residents.

“The fire growth is just absolutely exponential,” Ventura County fire chief Mark Lorenzen said.

“All that firefighters can do when we have winds like this is get out ahead, evacuate people, and protect structures.”

Thomas Aquinas College, a school with about 350 students, has also been evacuated, with students going to their own homes or to those of faculty and staff, the college said in a statement.

One person was killed in a vehicle accident associated with the fire, officials said.

At least two structures have burned so far, sheriff’s officials said.

Winds exceeding 40mph and gusts over 60mph have been reported in the area and are expected to continue, the National Weather Service said.

Firefighters from neighbouring Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties are pouring in to help.

Nearly 180,000 customers in the Ventura County area were without power, Southern California Edison said on Twitter.

All schools in the Ventura Unified School District will be closed on Tuesday.