Woman resident held in arson probe after four die in Germany apartments blaze

Police in Germany have arrested a woman on suspicion of arson after a fire at an apartment block in western Germany killed four people.

Officers said the 37-year-old was a resident of the five-storey building in the city of Saarbruecken.

Four people were killed and at least 23 others injured in the blaze on Sunday. Ten people were taken to hospital.

Four people died in the blaze (Oliver Dietze/dpa via AP)

A 42-year-old man was severely injured when he jumped off the roof of the burning building.

More than 100 firefighters were on the scene to rescue residents from their apartments.

The fire apparently broke out on the first or second floor of the building and then quickly made its way up to higher floors.

The German news agency dpa reported that residents were mostly people living on public assistance.