Menu

Advertising

Two airlines resume flights to Bali as ash cloud from Mount Agung dissipates

World News | Published:

The volcano remains at its highest alert level but most of Bali is safe for tourists.

View of Mount Agung from Selat village in Karangasem, Bali

Airlines Jetstar and Virgin Australia have resumed flights in and out of Bali as gushing ash from Mount Agung has dissipated into a plume of steam.

Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency said the volcano remains at its highest alert level but most of Bali is safe for tourists.

The exclusion zone around the volcano still extends six miles (10 kilometres) from the crater in some directions and more than 55,000 people are living in shelters.

The two airlines, which cancelled flights over the weekend even as the ash cloud shrank dramatically, said they were resuming services on Monday.

The region’s volcanic ash monitoring center in Darwin, Australia, has stopped issuing advisories for Agung, reflecting that it is currently posing no threat to aircraft.

It would resume advisories if there is another eruption.

Advertising

Ash clouds rise from Mount Agung in Bali
There is still a high risk of eruption, the government warned (Firdia Lisnawati/AP)

Tens of thousands of tourists were stranded when ash closed Bali’s international airport for nearly three days last week.

Indonesian government volcanologists say Agung’s crater is about one-third filled by lava and there is still a high risk of more eruptions.

The volcano’s last major eruptions in 1963 killed more than 1,100 people and it was active for more than a year.

David Boutelier, a geologist at the University of Newcastle in Australia, said the chance of a violent explosion is still “very high” but possibly not as high as several weeks ago because pressure is being released.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News