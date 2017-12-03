Two dead as heavy snow leads to accidents and cancelled flights

Heavy snow in Germany has been blamed for two deaths, several accidents and dozens of cancelled flights.

The German news agency dpa reported that an 86-year-old woman died in Uelzen in Lower Saxony on Sunday when a car veered on a slippery road and crashed into another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Der erste Schnee pünktlich zum ersten Advent! Hier ein paar Eindrücke.

Im Süden kommt der #Schnee jetzt am Nachmittag und Abend erst an…

Eure schönen Bilder vom ersten Schnee: https://t.co/QQ2MSBhgvh #Wetter pic.twitter.com/oszHz77eFS — wetteronline.de (@WetterOnline) December 3, 2017

Police said an 83-year-old man with dementia froze to death in Kolleda in eastern Germany. Officers found his body in the snow on the side of a road near the nursing home where he was living and believe he may have got lost.

In Frankfurt, more than 80 flights had to be cancelled Sunday because of the weather.

Several high-speed InterCity Express trains were ordered to slow down in central and southern Germany because of the snow.