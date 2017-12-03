Menu

Trump ‘never asked Comey to stop Flynn probe’

World News | Published:

The president branded the claims ‘more fake news’.

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has denied asking former FBI director James Comey to stop investigating his ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Mr Comey testified before Congress in June that the president asked him if could see to “letting Flynn go”.

Mr Comey said that request came a day after Mr Trump forced Flynn to resign his White House post.

Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to lying to the FBI and agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Mr Trump fired Mr Comey as FBI director in May.

