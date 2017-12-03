Reporter suspended over erroneous story that Trump ordered Flynn Russia contact

A US investigative reporter has been suspended by ABC News for his erroneous report that Donald Trump directed Michael Flynn to make contact with the Russians.

Brian Ross, citing an unnamed confidant of Flynn, the former national security adviser, had reported on Friday that during the presidential campaign Mr Trump had directed Flynn to make the approach.

That would have been an explosive development in the ongoing Russia investigation, but hours later, Mr Ross clarified that report on the evening news, saying that his source now said that Mr Trump had done so as president-elect, after the election.

At that point, he said, Mr Trump had asked Flynn to contact the Russians about issues including working together to fight Isis.

Congratulations to @ABC News for suspending Brian Ross for his horrendously inaccurate and dishonest report on the Russia, Russia, Russia Witch Hunt. More Networks and “papers” should do the same with their Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

My job is to hold people accountable and that's why I agree with being held accountable myself. — Brian Ross (@BrianRoss) December 3, 2017

ABC was widely criticised for merely clarifying and not correcting his report. It issued a correction later in the evening.

“We deeply regret and apologise for the serious error we made yesterday,” the network said in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Ross, 69, joined the network in 1994. He has won a slew of journalism awards, including, according to his ABC bio, six George Polk awards, six Peabody awards and two Emmys, among others.

He also, though, has drawn criticism for previous errors. In just one example, ABC had to apologise in 2012 when Mr Ross reported on “Good Morning America” that James Holmes, the suspect in the movie theatre shooting in Aurora, Colorado, might be connected to the tea party, based on a name listed on a web page.

It turned out to be a different “Jim Holmes.” Mr Ross was criticised for politicising the story with the error.

Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russians.