Parking dispute man stabbed two people and mowed down pedestrians in New York

A man angry about a parking dispute stabbed two people and then drove into a group of pedestrians on a pavement on Sunday, leaving one person dead and several others injured, police said.

The violent altercation started at about 4.30am outside a hookah lounge in Queens, New York, when the driver of a white Hyundai got out of his car and stabbed two other people, New York Police Department assistant chief David Barrere said.

They were both stabbed in the chest, authorities said.

A dispute ensued with others outside the club, and the man drove his car up on to the pavement and into a crowd of people before leaving the scene, Mr Barrere said.

It was unclear if the pedestrians were involved in the dispute.

One person was killed and five others injured, one of them critically, after being hit by the car. The other people hit and the two people stabbed were in a stable condition.

Police did not release the identity of the person who was killed, but said he was 23 years old.

Authorities said the driver was in custody.