Kim visits factory that produced tyres for missile truck

World News | Published:

The North Korean leader complimented workers and called for further efforts to raise production.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the tyre factory in Chagang Province

North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has thanked workers at a factory that built the tyres for a huge vehicle used to transport a new intercontinental ballistic missile that was test-launched this week.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency says Kim in September tasked the Amnokgang Tire Factory to produce the large-size tyres for the nine-axle missile trucks during preparations for the “great event in November”.

Kim Jong Un tours the factory
Kim Jong Un tours the factory (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

South Korea’s military says the Hwasong-15 ICMB, launched on Wednesday, is potentially capable of striking targets as far as 13,000 kilometres (8,100 miles), which would put Washington within reach.

The KCNA says Kim complimented workers and called for further efforts to raise production to satisfy the “the daily-increasing needs in developing the country’s economy and beefing up national defence capabilities”.

