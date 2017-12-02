German police use water cannon to clear protesters at far-right party’s meeting

German police have used water cannons to disperse hundreds of protesters who tried to block access to a centre where a nationalist party is holding a convention.

Clashes between police and protesters briefly delayed the opening of Alternative for Germany’s gathering in the city of Hannover.

The number of protesters swelled to about 6,500 later in the day, the German news agency dpa reported.

They marched through the city chanting slogans against the party, which won seats in parliament for the first time this year.

Ten protesters were temporarily detained while several police officers and one protester suffered minor injuries.

Alternative for Germany, known as AfD, received almost 13% of the vote in the September 24 federal election, making it the third strongest party in the Bundestag.

The party promoted an anti-immigrant message and campaigned aggressively against Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Its convention includes a leadership race to fill a void created when AfD’s best-known figure abruptly quit the party in September.

Co-chairwoman Frauke Petry said AfD was flirting with far-right extremism she did not want to support.

Ms Petry’s departure left her rival, Joerg Meuthen, alone as chairman.

Mr Meuthen is vying for re-election on Saturday at the party’s meeting.

Parliamentary leader Alice Weidel said she would not run and backed Georg Pazderski, AfD’s Berlin-branch leader, as chairman.

Alexander Gauland, the party’s other parliamentary leader, left open the possibility of running. Mr Gauland has suggested he does not support Mr Pazderski.