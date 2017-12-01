Rex Tillerson stays but I call the final shots, says Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has denied he wants to oust US secretary of state Rex Tillerson, calling reports to that effect “fake news”, as his top diplomat brushed off speculation that he has lost the confidence of the White House.

As Mr Tillerson went about his normal schedule of diplomatic activities, including two meetings with Mr Trump, the president said his secretary of state is “not leaving”.

“The media has been speculating that I fired Rex Tillerson or that he would be leaving soon – Fake News!” Mr Trump tweeted.

“He’s not leaving and while we disagree on certain subjects, (I call the final shots) we work well together and America is highly respected again!”

The tweet was Mr Trump’s strongest endorsement of his top diplomat since senior White House officials on Thursday began telling reporters that a plan had been devised to push Mr Tillerson out and replace him with CIA chief Mike Pompeo.

Immediately after reports of the plan emerged, Mr Trump offered only tepid support for Mr Tillerson, noting only that he was at the White House for a previously scheduled meeting.

The halfhearted backing amid the swirl of speculation over Mr Tillerson’s imminent demise had threatened to impair his effectiveness, particularly as he prepares for an official trip to Europe next week.

On Friday, Mr Tillerson attended two meetings at the White House with Mr Trump, one with Libya’s visiting prime minister and then a lunch with the president and US defence secretary James Mattis.

Before those meetings, Mr Tillerson told reporters at the State Department that speculation he was on his way out was “laughable”.

Tillerson aides had said the secretary was sanguine and remained comfortable in his role despite the turmoil in Mr Trump’s national security team centring on him.

Aides said Mr Tillerson would continue to serve until the president asked him not to and stressed that such a request had not been made.