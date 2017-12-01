Kate Steinle death: Mexican man acquitted of murder

A Mexican man has been found not guilty of killing a woman in San Francisco – in a case which sparked a national debate on immigration.

Kate Steinle was fatally shot in the back while walking with her father Jim on the pier in the Californian city in July 2015.

The shooting came during the presidential primary campaign and was used by then-candidate Donald Trump to push for a wall on the Mexican border.

The president called the verdict “disgraceful” on Twitter late on Thursday.

A disgraceful verdict in the Kate Steinle case! No wonder the people of our Country are so angry with Illegal Immigration. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2017

Prosecutors said Jose Ines Garcia Zarate had intentionally shot the 32-year-old but a jury acquitted him of involvement in her death on Thursday.

Zarate – who had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when the shooting took place – did not deny firing the gun but said it was a freak accident.

The case spotlighted San Francisco’s “sanctuary city” policy, which limits local officials from cooperating with US immigration authorities.

“From day one this case was used as a means to foment hate, to foment division and to foment a program of mass deportation. It was used to catapult a presidency along that philosophy of hate of others,” defence lawyer Francisco Ugarte said after the verdict.

“I believe today is a day of vindication for the rest of immigrants.”

Defence attorney Francisco Ugarte speaks to the media (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Politics, however, did not come up in the month-long trial that featured extensive testimony from ballistics experts.

Defence lawyers argued that Zarate was a hapless homeless man who killed Ms Steinle in a freak accident.

Jurors did find him guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm, which Public Defender Jeff Adachi said carries a potential sentence of 16 months to three years.

“The verdict that came in today was not the one we were hoping for,” said Alex Bastian, a spokesman for the San Francisco prosecutor’s office.

“The jury came back with the verdict they did, and we will respect that decision. This is really about the Steinle family. They showed incredible resolve during this whole process.”

Tributes to Kate Steinle at a memorial site on Pier 14 in San Francisco (Paul Chinn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Jim Steinle told the San Francisco Chronicle the family was saddened and shocked by the verdict.

“There’s no other way you can coin it. Justice was rendered, but it was not served,” he said.

San Francisco deputy district attorney Diana Garcia said during the trial that she did not know why Zarate fired the weapon, but he created a risk of death by bringing the firearm to the pier and twirling around on a chair for at least 20 minutes before he fired.

“He did kill someone. He took the life of a young, vibrant, beautiful, cherished woman by the name of Kate Steinle,” she said.

Defence lawyer Matt Gonzalez said in his closing argument that he knows it is difficult to believe Zarate found an object that turned out to be a weapon, which fired when he picked it up.

But he told jurors that Zarate had no motivation to kill Ms Steinle and that as awful as her death was, “nothing you do is going to fix that”.

The bullet ricocheted on the pier’s concrete walkway and fatally struck Ms Steinle in the back.