Advertising
Hawaii carries out siren test amid heightened nuclear tension with North Korea
Some residents have expressed confusion about what they are supposed to do after hearing the attack siren.
Hawaii has conducted its first test of a siren to warn the public of a possible nuclear attack from North Korea.
The US state is the first to test such a warning system since the end of the Cold War.
The wailing siren sounded for a minute on Friday after the usual testing of a system to alert people to natural disasters.
The move comes the same week North Korea fired a powerful nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could reach the US mainland.
Hawaii governor David Ige said the possibility of a strike is remote but that people have to be prepared.
Officials delayed testing by a month to ensure residents and visitors were informed.
Some still expressed confusion this week about what they were supposed to do after hearing the attack siren.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.