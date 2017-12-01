Menu

Ex-Trump adviser Michael Flynn set to admit lying to FBI

Flynn is accused of “wilfully and knowingly” making false statements to the FBI while serving in the Trump administration.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is scheduled to plead guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

The Justice Department announced that the hearing will take place later today before US District Judge Rudolph Contreras at a Washington courthouse.

Court documents released on Friday show Flynn has been charged with a single count of making false statements.

Prosecutors with the office of special counsel Robert Mueller say Flynn falsely told the FBI he had not discussed sanctions with the then-Russian ambassador to the US.

Flynn is the fourth person charged in connection with Mr Mueller’s investigation.

