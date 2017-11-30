Ice Bucket Challenge co-founder Anthony Senerchia dies aged 46

Anthony Senerchia, credited as one of the co-founders of the viral Ice Bucket Challenge that swept social media in 2014, has died at the age of 46.

He had been suffering from Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), for a number of years.

The Anthony Senerchia Jr ALS Charitable Foundation website said the native of Pelham, New York, died early last Saturday.

We are very sorry to share that Anthony Senerchia, co-founder of #ALSIceBucketChallenge passed away on Saturday. Please see this video to learn more about him and his wife, Jeanette, and how they helped inspire a global phenomenon. https://t.co/4HFasgcif9 — The ALS Association (@alsassociation) November 27, 2017

In a video released by the ALS Association, Mr Senerchia’s wife, Jeanette, discusses how she helped launch the challenge by dumping a bucket of icy water on herself in 2014 and posting the video to Facebook.

The challenge really took off when it reached friends of Pete Frates, a former baseball star at Boston College who was also fighting ALS.

Mr Senerchia’s bucket was put on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington last year.