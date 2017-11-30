Hope fades for 44 crew as search for missing Argentina submarine continues

The search for a missing Argentinian submarine that has been lost for 15 days will continue but the rescue element of the mission for 44 crew members on board has ended, the country’s navy says.

Spokesman Enrique Balbi said the rescue mission “extended for more than twice what is estimated for a rescue”.

The navy said an explosion occurred near the time and place where the ARA San Juan submarine went missing on November 15.

Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi talks during a press conference at Navy headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina (Esteban Felix/AP)

Hopes for survivors had already dimmed because experts said the crew only had enough oxygen to last up to 10 days if the submarine remained intact under the sea.

More than a dozen countries have been searching for the missing vessel.