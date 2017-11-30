Conor McGregor fined 400 euro for driving at 158kph

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been fined 400 euro (£350) for being clocked driving at 158kph (98mph) on a road near Dublin.

The multi-millionaire sportsman, who claimed he earned 140 million euro (£123 million) for one fight, has been given two months to pay the bill.

McGregor was ordered before a brief hearing at Blanchardstown District Court in the outskirts of the Irish capital, or to face the threat of arrest after his solicitor attempted to explain issues in the case.

Conor McGregor leaving court (Niall Carson/PA)

After pleading guilty, apologising and offering no mitigation for the high speed in a 100kph (62mph) zone, Judge Miriam Walsh told the fighter he could pay the fine by instalments if he wished.

“I would warn, however, despite your fortune in life, that you take cognisance of other people on the roads,” the judge said.

McGregor was recorded by gardai driving at 158kph on the N7 Naas Road at Rathcoole, Co Dublin, on March 31.

He did not make any comment on the offence or other recent reports about a pub brawl as he was chaperoned from court and sped away in a black BMW i8.

McGregor, 29, originally from Crumlin, Dublin initially told the court that he had attempted to pay the original 80 euro (£70) fine issued by the Garda traffic branch for speeding.

He could not explain to the court why the payment did not go through.

Judge Walsh said she was happy to deal with the case by accepting a guilty plea and without hearing any further evidence over the payment issue.

McGregor, who turned up in court with an associate and wearing a green Adidas tracksuit, had been clocked at a Garda speed trap on March 31 at 9.06pm.

Judge Walsh said to the fighter: “I have to ask you the question, how much do you earn? It may sound stupid but I have to ask – please don’t tell me that you earned 110 million in one day.”

The judge’s line of questioning caused laughter in the court before McGregor smiled and confidently said: “140.”

Judge Walsh had earlier forced McGregor to go to the courthouse in person after his solicitor Graham Kenny attempted to explain aspects of the case to the court.

She had threatened that he could be arrested if he did not turn up.

Judge Walsh had said that it was the third time the case was mentioned in the court and warned that he was showing “absolute disrespect”.

One issue raised by the lawyer was that McGregor had returned a fixed charge penalty notice for the driving offence without including his middle name Anthony.

After being fined the lightweight champion told the court: “I apologise for that. I wanted to show my respect by turning up here today.”

McGregor is a global mixed martial arts champion and current UFC lightweight belt holder.

He was beaten in a boxing match by undefeated champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather earlier this year in a fight that earned both men tens of millions.