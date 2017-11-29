UK willing to support Zimbabwe if reform promises are kept, says Johnson

Britain is ready to offer its support to Zimbabwe’s new government so long as President Emmerson Mnangagwa lives up to his promises of reform, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said.

Mr Johnson was speaking ahead of a summit of the European Union and African Union in the Ivory Coast, at which he aims to assure African nations that the UK will work “even more closely” with them as it leaves the EU.

Mr Mnangagwa was sworn in as president on November 24 after the resignation of Robert Mugabe, and has said his government will focus on economic growth.

I will not pretend to regret Mugabe’s downfall. Today is a moment of hope for the people of Zimbabwe. The UK will support them. pic.twitter.com/AHyW5yHM30 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 21, 2017

Mr Johnson said: “Recent events in Zimbabwe offer a moment of hope for the country and its people. This is a time to look to the future and to make clear that Britain shares the common vision of a prosperous, peaceful and democratic Zimbabwe.

“I am encouraged by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s words so far. During his inauguration speech, he promised to reform the economy and give investors the security of title they need if Zimbabwe is to fulfil its potential and create the jobs that are sorely needed.

“For as long as the President acts on his words, then Britain is willing to work alongside him and offer all the support we can. The UK’s relationship with Africa and the African Union will continue to go from strength to strength and as we leave the EU I want to work even more closely with my counterparts in the region.”

Foreign minister Rory Stewart met Mr Mnangagwa and opposition leaders on a two day visit to Zimbabwe last week, during which he stressed the need for economic reform, an all-inclusive political process and elections which meet Zimbabwean and international standards.

“We're now in a situation where there could be an opportunity for progress:" Minister @RoryStewartUK visited #UKaid-supported water and sanitation project in Mbare, Harare today. pic.twitter.com/IyPRwIaOqb — UKinZimbabwe (@UKinZimbabwe) November 24, 2017

Mr Stewart said: “This was one of the wealthiest countries in Africa. It has incredible human potential, a very educated population and fantastic natural resources. But it is a country which has suffered terribly.

“If we’re patient and if we’re careful, this can be a moment of change where Zimbabwe becomes the country its people and its many international friends want it to be.”

Also expected to attend the Africa-EU summit in Ivoirien capital Abidjan on Wednesday are French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and South African President Jacob Zuma.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa after the inauguration ( Ben Curtis/AP)

Mr Johnson is expected to speak with representatives of the 18 African countries which are also members of the Commonwealth, ahead of the organisation’s summit in London next April.

And he will also speak with African nations about the illegal trade in wildlife, in preparation for an international conference on the problem being hosted by the UK next year.

“It is not only a deplorable trade that endangers some of our most iconic species of wildlife, but is also a lucrative source of income for transnational criminals which brings misery to local communities,” said Mr Johnson.