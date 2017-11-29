Queen Victoria scrapbook being sold in Berlin auction

A scrapbook of items collected by Queen Victoria’s German-born governess, including lockets of the regent’s hair and memorabilia from her wedding, is being auctioned in Berlin.

The 20-page leather-bound book also contains paintings and drawings by Victoria, letters and other items that offer a glimpse into the early private life of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The items were gathered by Baroness Louise Lehzen, who served as governess and adviser for nearly two decades starting when Victoria was five.

A letter, drawings and a ringlet of hair fixed in a scrapbook with items belonging to Queen Victoria (Markus Schreiber/AP)

“What we have here shows great friendship and motherly love,” Stefan Koerner of the Grisebach auction house said. “It is a deep look at a very, very close relationship.”

The scrapbook, being auctioned on Thursday with a starting price of 30,000 euro (£26,000), was in Ms Lehzen’s family until first sold in 1999.