Bali airport closed for third day as volcano continues to spew ash

A volcano with a deadly history is continuing to erupt on Bali, one of the world’s most popular resort islands, spitting ash more than four miles high and stranding tens of thousands of tourists for a third day.

Lava is welling in the crater of Mount Agung, but it remains unclear how bad the eruption might be or how long it could last.

Authorities have raised the alert to the highest level and told 100,000 people to leave an area extending six miles from the crater as it belches grey and white plumes into the sky.

Agung’s last major eruption in 1963 killed about 1,100 people.

(PA Graphics)

Officials extended the closure of Bali’s international airport for another 24 hours due to concerns the thick volcanic ash could harm aircraft.

Airport spokesman Ari Ahsanurrohim said more than 440 flights were cancelled on Tuesday, affecting nearly 60,000 passengers, about the same as Monday.

The closure was in effect until Thursday morning. Without aircraft, getting in or out of Bali requires travelling hours by land and taking a boat to another island, enduring choppy seas in Bali’s rainy season.

Students on their way to school near the volcano

Mr Ahsanurrohim said on Wednesday morning that volcanic ash has not been detected at the airport yet, but observations from the Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre show the ash has reached an altitude of 25,000 feet (7,600 meters) and was being blown southward and southwestward toward the airport.

“I don’t know, we can’t change it,” said stranded German traveller Gina Camp, who planned to go back outside and enjoy another day on the island, which attracts about five million visitors a year to its famed resorts and world-class surf spots.

“It’s nature and we have to wait until it’s over,” she added.

Air passengers wait for news

Experts said a larger, explosive eruption is possible or Agung could stay at its current level of activity for weeks.

“If it got much worse, it would be really hard to think of. You’ve got a huge population centre, nearly a million people in Denpasar and surroundings, and it’s very difficult to envision moving those people further away,” said Richard Arculus, a volcano expert at Australian National University, adding that an eruption in 1843 was even more explosive than the one in 1963.

“There are many examples in history where you have this kind of seismic buildup – steam ejections of a little bit of ash, growing eruptions of ash to a full-scale stratosphere-reaching column of ash, which can presage a major volcanic event,” he said.

A Nasa satellite detected a thermal anomaly at the crater, said senior Indonesian volcanologist Gede Swantika. That means a pathway from the storage chamber in the volcano’s crust has opened, giving magma easier access to the surface.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” and has more than 120 active volcanoes.