Return money to Zimbabwe or face arrest, warns Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe’s new president says those who illegally shifted money outside the country should repatriate it within three months or face arrest.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took over last week after Robert Mugabe’s resignation, described the move as a “first step towards the recovery of the illegally externalised funds”.

He did not say how much money was moved abroad, but the governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe last year said 1.8 billion US dollars (£1.3 billion) had been “externalised” in 2015.

“Those affected are thus encouraged to take advantage of the three-month moratorium to return the illegally externalised funds and assets in order to avoid the pain and ignominy of being visited by the long arm of the law,” said President Mnangagwa. pic.twitter.com/iDVg43WVDn — ZBC News Online (@ZBCNewsonline) November 28, 2017

Meanwhile, Mr Mnangagwa said his new cabinet will be leaner and more efficient.

According to the state-controlled Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, he met senior civil servants on Tuesday and told them his cabinet will be smaller and will concentrate on economic growth.

He did not say when he will announce the new line-up, but he has dissolved Mugabe’s cabinet.

“Our people have endured economic hardships for over two decades, and now expect this new government to turn things around, within the shortest time possible.

“Let us take advantage of the positive optimism among our people, ushered in by this current dispensation, and do our best.”