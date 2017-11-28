Advertising
Democrats pull out of White House meeting after Trump’s Twitter attack
Democratic leaders in Congress have abruptly pulled out of a planned meeting with Donald Trump after he attacked them on Twitter.
The president tweeted early on Tuesday “I don’t see a deal!” with Senate minority leader Charles Schumer and top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi.
Mr Schumer and Ms Pelosi hit back with a statement asking for talks with senior Republican leaders in Congress.
They said: “Given that the president doesn’t see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead.”
Congress faces a December 8 deadline to pass stop-gap legislation to keep the government running.
Mr Schumer and Ms Pelosi added: “We don’t have any time to waste.”
