Democrats pull out of White House meeting after Trump’s Twitter attack

Democratic leaders in Congress have abruptly pulled out of a planned meeting with Donald Trump after he attacked them on Twitter.

The president tweeted early on Tuesday “I don’t see a deal!” with Senate minority leader Charles Schumer and top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

Meeting with “Chuck and Nancy” today about keeping government open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2017

Mr Schumer and Ms Pelosi hit back with a statement asking for talks with senior Republican leaders in Congress.

They said: “Given that the president doesn’t see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead.”

Given that the President doesn’t see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) November 28, 2017

Congress faces a December 8 deadline to pass stop-gap legislation to keep the government running.

Mr Schumer and Ms Pelosi added: “We don’t have any time to waste.”