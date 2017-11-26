Argentina’s navy not giving up hope on crew of stricken submarine

Argentina’s navy is not giving up hope that crew members could be alive 11 days after a submarine vanished off the Atlantic coast with 44 people aboard.

Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told a news conference on Sunday the passage of time does not rule out “a situation of extreme survival”.

A letter written by the daughter of missing ARA San Juan submariner Franco Espinoza hangs on the fence of the Mar del Plata Naval Base (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Officials say they fear there was an explosion involving the vessel that lost contact on November 15.

Experts say the ARA San Juan had only about 10 days of oxygen supply at the outside.

It had been expected to dock on November 19 in the port of Mar del Plata.

So far there has been no sign of the sub, but Mr Balbi said the multinational search effort is continuing.