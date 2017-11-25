Trump and Time magazine dispute Person of the Year exchange

Time magazine has disputed Donald Trump’s account of how he rejected a request for an interview and photo session ahead of its “Person of the Year” issue.

In a tweet as he spent the Thanksgiving holiday in Florida, the president sounded dismissive of the honour he received last year and could receive again.

He tweeted: “Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year,’ like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot.

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

“I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

Time later posted a tweet of its own disputing Mr Trump’s account: “The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.”

Mr Trump frequently brags about appearing on the cover of the famous magazine, and has falsely claimed to hold the record for cover appearances.

Find out who readers think should be named TIME's Person of the Year for 2017 https://t.co/ySIW4kGofg — TIME (@TIME) November 24, 2017

Time’s Person of the Year is defined by the weekly as “a person (or people) who has had the most influence over the news in the last 12 months”.

Awarded since 1927, the accolade has gone to a wide variety of people — even Adolf Hitler in 1938, and Joseph Stalin in 1939 and 1942.