Menu

Advertising

Putin bill lets Russia register international media outlets as foreign agents

World News | Published:

The move is Russia’s retaliation after its state-funded RT television was registered with the US Justice Department as a foreign agent.

Vladimir Putin (AP)

Russian president Vladimir Putin has signed a bill allowing Russia to register international media outlets as foreign agents in a reaction to the US demand made to a Kremlin-funded TV channel.

Mr Putin signed the bill into law on Saturday after the upper chamber of the Russian parliament adopted it on Wednesday.

The move is Russia’s retaliation after state-funded RT television was registered with the US Justice Department as a foreign agent following pressure from Washington.

Without waiting for the law to take effect, Russia’s Justice Ministry last week warned US government-funded Voice Of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, along with its regional outlets, they could be designated as foreign agents under the new law.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News