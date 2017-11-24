Menu

Advertising

Zimbabweans gather for installation of successor to Robert Mugabe

World News | Published:

Emmerson Mnangagwa will become the country’s second leader since independence from white minority rule in 1980.

The military parade at the presidential inauguration ceremony of Emmerson Mnangagwa in the Zimbabwean capital Harare

Zimbabweans are gathering ahead of the presidential inauguration of Emmerson Mnangagwa, who will become the country’s second leader since independence from white minority rule in 1980.

Mr Mnangagwa, fired earlier this month as vice president, is poised to lead after the resignation of 93-year-old Robert Mugabe.

People gather for the presidential inauguration ceremony of Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare, Zimbabwe
People gather for the presidential inauguration ceremony in Harare (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

Mr Mugabe succumbed to pressure to quit from the military, the ruling party and massive demonstrations.

Mr Mnangagwa, a former justice and defence minister, was a key Mugabe confidant for decades until they fell out because of the presidential ambitions of Mr Mugabe’s wife, Grace.

Despite his long association with the government, Mr Mnangagwa has promised democracy.

A member of the military band dances as they wait for Emmerson Mnangagwa's presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe
A member of a military band dances ahead of Mr Mnangagwa’s inauguration (Ben Curtis/AP)

In the end, Mr Mugabe was isolated and showing few of the political skills that kept him in power for 37 years.

He will not attend Friday’s swearing-in.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News