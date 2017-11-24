Last refugees leave Papua New Guinea immigration camp

The last asylum seekers have abandoned a closed immigration camp on Papua New Guinea, ending a three-week standoff between police and the hundreds of men who had remained there.

Police Chief Superintendent Dominic Kakas said police and immigration officials had removed all 378 men from the male-only camp on Manus Island over two days and had taken them by bus to residences in the nearby town of Lorengau.

Some of the refugees had earlier refused to leave, and were prepared to suffer squalid conditions without power or running water rather than move to other accommodation where they feared violence.

The ransacked immigration camp on Manus Island (Refugee Action Coalition via AP)

Refugee advocates say officials used force and destroyed asylum seekers’ belongings to make them leave Manus. Video was released of officials in the camp wielding batons.

Water, power and food supplies ended when the Manus camp officially closed on October 31, based on the Papua New Guinea Supreme Court’s ruling last year that Australia’s policy of housing asylum seekers there was unconstitutional.

Australia pays Papua New Guinea, its nearest neighbour, and the tiny Pacific nation of Nauru to hold thousands of asylum seekers from Africa, the Middle East and Asia who have attempted to reach Australian shores by boat since mid-2013.

Australia will not settle any refugees who try to arrive by boat – a policy that the government says dissuades them from attempting the dangerous ocean crossing from Indonesia.

The navy has also been turning back boats to keep them from reaching Australia since July 2014.

Police enter the refugee camp (Refugee Action Coalition via AP)

Before confirmation that Manus Island had been emptied, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull welcomed news that asylum seekers were leaving.

“I’m pleased to say in terms of Manus, that the reports we have are that busloads of the people at Manus are leaving, they’re complying with the lawful directions of the PNG authorities and moving to the alternative facilities available to them and that’s as they should,” Turnbull told reporters.

“That is precisely what you should do, if you’re in a foreign country. You should comply with the laws of that other country,” he added.

Shen Narayanasamy, activist group GetUp’s rights campaigner, said in a statement: “I awoke this morning to frantic phone calls from refugees on Manus screaming: ‘Help, help, they are killing us’. It is astounding that refugees being beaten and dragged out to buses has the support of the Australian government.”

Police maintain no force was used.

Australian Immigration and Border Protection Minister Peter Dutton accused refugee advocates of making “inaccurate and exaggerated claims of violence and injuries on Manus” without providing evidence.

All the men previously refusing to leave the former Manus RPC have now departed the complex for alternative accommodation. The Government welcomes this development. READ: https://t.co/XGSOzTMEHI — Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton_MP) November 24, 2017

Dutton also accused asylum seekers of sabotaging backup generators and water infrastructure at the new accommodation provided by Australia in Lorengau.

“What is clear is that there has been an organised attempt to provoke trouble and disrupt the new facilities,” Dutton said in a statement.

UNHCR, the United Nations refugee agency, said in a statement that its staff had heard troubling reports of forcible removal. UNHCR said it had been given assurances that excessive force had not been used, but could not independently confirm as staff had not been allowed full access to Manus.

“We call on the Australian government to immediately evacuate the men on Manus Island" World Vision Chief Advocate @TimCostello is leading @ACFID fact finding mission with @OxfamAustralia on #Manus Media release: https://t.co/n8n2MleAan pic.twitter.com/ojhVcouIh0 — World Vision Aus News (@WVAnews) November 23, 2017

Tim Costello, chief advocate of the Christian charity World Vision Australia, who is on Manus, said at least one of the three alternative camps in Lorengau was still under construction.

“If you were an Australian builder, you wouldn’t let a civilian on to it, let alone move in,” he said.