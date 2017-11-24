Ireland on brink of general election amid row over Frances Fitzgerald’s future

Ireland is facing the prospect of a winter general election as a row over the deputy premier’s future threatens to torpedo the parliamentary deal keeping the minority government afloat.

Fine Gael Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald is resisting growing opposition party calls to quit over a controversy involving a bid to discredit a Garda whistleblower.

Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein have separately threatened no confidence votes against her in the Dail parliament, but her fellow Fine Gael ministers have rallied to her defence.

The Tánaiste's position is untenable. She failed as Minister for Justice, she failed to protect Maurice McCabe, she failed to protect the integrity of her office, she failed to act the way a Minister for Justice should. It is time for her to go. pic.twitter.com/wUezoWuWkT — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) November 23, 2017

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar claimed Ms Fitzgerald was facing a “trumped up charge” put by political rivals.

Simon Coveney, Foreign Affairs Minister, said: “The Government is going to stand by the Tanaiste.

“What we have here are calls for her resignation built on sand. We are still not fully sure what she has been accused of.”

Mr Coveney claimed the row was more about Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein competing for a political scalp.

Advertising

"Our criticism of you Tánaiste, is that you were aware of the strategy but you did nothing to stop it" – @OCallaghanJim #Leaders #Dáil pic.twitter.com/m1p6lFnyie — Fianna Fáil (@fiannafailparty) November 23, 2017

The furore deepened this week over Ms Fitzgerald’s knowledge of a key email about the legal strategy deployed against Sergeant Maurice McCabe during an inquiry into his claims of bad policing.

But a full blown crisis erupted when Fianna Fail – the main opposition party keeping Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s minority coalition government in power through an historic confidence and supply arrangement – threatened to vote against Ms Fitzgerald in a confidence vote next week.

It then announced plans for its own no confidence motion in the Tanaiste. Sinn Fein had already vowed to table its no confidence motion.

Advertising

If the Tanaiste remains in post next week and Fianna Fail follows through with its threat, its confidence and supply deal with Fine Gael would have been breached and a winter general election would be in the offing.

The controversy involves a bid to discredit Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe (Niall Carson/PA)

The political drama is unfolding in the run-up to the crucial EU summit in December when key decisions about the fate of the Irish border post-Brexit are set to be made.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin told the Taoiseach on Wednesday night he did not have confidence in the Tanaiste.

In the Dail on Thursday, Ms Fitzgerald rejected allegations she was privy to the conspiracy aimed at discrediting Mr McCabe.

Ms Fitzgerald told TDs: “I am trying to provide answers. I am not trying to hide anything. I was not part of any conspiracy to undermine Sergeant McCabe. Quite the contrary.”

This week a Government email emerged indicating the Tanaiste was told in 2015 about the tactics being used by Garda lawyers at an inquiry examining allegations of malpractice.

"Why do you think it was that you were sent this email on May 15th? You were informed about it before the fact. You could have expressed reservations, concerns, counseled against the strategy." – @OCallaghanJim #Ledaers #Dáil https://t.co/uVrdYOxqBz — Fianna Fáil (@fiannafailparty) November 23, 2017

The note, written by the assistant secretary of the Department of Justice, alerted Ms Fitzgerald, then justice minister, that “a serious criminal complaint” which had always been denied by Sgt McCabe, was raised at the commission.

Last year it emerged the legal team appointed by the former Garda commissioner was instructed to question Sgt McCabe’s motivation and credibility during the inquiry.

The strategy pursued against Sgt McCabe is one of a number of issues being examined by an ongoing tribunal chaired by Mr Justice Peter Charleton.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said that the Tanaiste acted appropriately over the affair. He added: “To have an election now would be incredibly irresponsible.”

At an emergency meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party on Thursday night, members unanimously passed a motion to back Ms Fitzgerald.

Fianna Fail members were expected to meet to discuss the situation on Friday.