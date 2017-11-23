Advertising
Donald Trump hails his own record as US president in Thanksgiving tweet
US President Donald Trump has used a Thanksgiving Day message to the nation to boast about all he has achieved during his time in the White House.
Mr Trump told followers in an early-morning holiday tweet that “your Country is starting to do really well”.
Mr Trump is celebrating the holiday from his private club Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.
He is scheduled to thank members of the military via video conference later on Thursday morning.
