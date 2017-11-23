Menu

Belgian waffle factory fire leaves thick smoke over Brussels

There were no reports of injuries.

A man covers his face from smoke as he walks near the burning Milcamps waffle factory in Brussels

A fierce fire at a waffle factory cloaked part of Brussels in dense black smoke, disrupted road and rail traffic and forced the evacuation of nearby factories and a school.

Smoke rises from the Milcamps waffle factory
Smoke rises from the Milcamps waffle factory (Mark Carlson/AP)

The midday blaze at the Milcamps factory producing the trademark Belgian waffles originated in the cooling system and quickly spread. There were no reports of injuries.

The national rail company said a major link through the capital had to be closed off, creating traffic chaos as the evening rush hour approached.

