Activists expressing concern for Zimbabwe’s future

Activists and human rights groups are already expressing concerns as Zimbabwe’s incoming leader prepares to be sworn in.

The pastor who led large anti-government protests last year, Evan Mawarire, said Zimbabweans should let Emmerson Mnangagwa know that the country should be for everyone and not just the ruling party.

#DearED There is no Zimbabwe without Zimbabweans, this new phase is going to require all of us just as it required all of us to move out of the past. Do not be silent folks, speak & let the incoming president know that WE want a Zimbabwe for EVERYONE not just for Zanu #ThisFlag — #ThisFlag E Mawarire (@PastorEvanLive) November 23, 2017

Mr Mnangagwa in his first speech in his new role on Wednesday spoke about “working together”, but also recited slogans from the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Human Rights Watch is urging Zimbabwe’s military to publicly identify everyone detained after it swept in last week and took then-president Robert Mugabe under house arrest.

The military has said it was targeting “criminals” close to first lady Grace Mugabe who were accused of hurting the economy.

Supporters hail president-in-waiting Emmerson Mnangagwa – known as the ‘Crocodile’ (Ben Curtis/AP)

Attention is also turning to the fate of Mugabe and his wife.

Advertising

The 93-year-old, who resigned on Tuesday as legislators began impeaching him, has not been seen outside a few photographs since his stunning speech to the nation on Sunday night in which he defied calls to step down.

He is said to remain in the capital Harare with his wife but it is not clear under what terms. Some are wondering whether he has secured guarantees of protection, including immunity from prosecution.

Mr Mnangagwa, fired by Mugabe earlier this month, will be sworn in on Friday after making a triumphant return to the country.